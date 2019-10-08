SAVOY — Donald R. Moran, 86, of Savoy passed away on Monday (Oct. 7, 2019) at home.
Visitation will be held at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Don Moran’s memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Don was born March 5, 1933, in Thomasboro, to Patrick and Margaret (Benting) Moran. He married Judyth Tenenholtz in 1978 in Hawaii.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bonnie Moran.
He is survived by his wife, Judyth of Savoy; three remarkable daughters, Lisa Moran of Petaluma, Calif., Lori (Courtney) Cole of St. Charles, Mo., and Lynda (Douglas) Watterson of Lotus. Also surviving are one brother, David Moran of Brentwood,Tenn.; four beautiful grandchildren, Jessica (Nick) Cole York of Wildwood, Mo., Jennifer (John) Cole Williams of O’Fallon, Mo., Dallas (Erica) Watterson of Fisher and Justin Watterson of Foosland; and seven great-grandchildren, Lillian, Dexter and Sawyer Watterson, Emma and Cole York and Annabelle and Audrey Williams.
Don loved being a student, a U.S. Army soldier and a teacher. He loved telling stories and had a wry sense of humor. He even loved writing monthly “Letters to the Editor” in The News-Gazette. But most of all, Don Moran loved his family.
He was a native of the Rantoul area, graduating from Rantoul Grade School and Rantoul Township High School. He received his B.S. degree from Eastern Illinois University, his M.Ed. degree from the University of Illinois and Certificate of College Business Management from the University of Kentucky.
Don retired in 1988 as the business manager (vice president for finance) of Parkland College, where he had also served as assistant business manager and chairman of the Business Division. Prior to that, he was a member of the business education faculty at Rantoul Township High School.
Don achieved the Professional Registration Certificate for both school business official and school business administrator. He was a member (emeritus) of the Association of School Business Officials of the United States and Canada and the Illinois Association of School Business Officials, and served as a staff member of the Illinois Administrator’s Academy – Retired Professionals Service Corps.
He was a member of Chi Gamma Iota, Delta Pi Epsilon, the National Association of Retired Teachers, the Parkland College Foundation’s Society of 1966 and the Livingston C. Lord Society of Eastern Illinois University. He was a former member of the Champaign and Urbana Chambers of Commerce, the Champaign Rotary Club and the Illinois Association of Community College Business Administrators.
In 1984, he was inducted into the Rantoul Township High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Don was a past member of the church board of the Rantoul American Lutheran Church (1967-1970 and 1985-1987), the Rantoul High School Board of Education (1970-1973), the board of directors of the Illinois Association of Community Colleges (1979-1980), the village board of trustees of Thomasboro (1980-1985), the board of directors of the Champaign Chamber of Commerce (1982-1983) and the executive board of directors of the Champaign Rotary Club (1982-1983). He also served as treasurer of the Champaign Chamber of Commerce (1980-1982) and represented Rantoul Township High School District 193 on the Champaign-Ford Counties Educational Service Region Reorganization Committee.
Don has had articles published in professional journals reporting on different teaching methodologies that he developed in teaching accounting concepts, typing techniques and general business theories. He is listed in the 1974-1975 edition of Outstanding Educators of America and is in the 1980-1981 Who’s Who in the Midwest.
Don holds a registered Class C federal Securities and Exchange Commission license, and in 1989 was appointed marketing representative for the Illinois School District Liquid Asset Fund’s East Central Illinois Territory, an 11-county area of 122 public school districts. He retired from that position in January 1995.
While serving with the 2nd Armored Division in Germany, Don was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Ribbon and the Occupation of Germany Ribbon.