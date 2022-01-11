URBANA — Donald Quentin Reynolds, 92, of Gifford passed away at 7:19 a.m. Friday (Jan. 7, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Donald was born on July 4, 1929, in Camargo, the son of William and May (Melton) Reynolds. He was previously married to Ann (Fulrath) Reynolds. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by one daughter, Randa Hodges of West Lafayette, Ind.; one son, Greg Reynolds of Urbana; three granddaughters, Madeline Gill, Katie Bowman and Leslie Hodges; six great-grandchildren; three nieces; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Doris Jackson; brother, Daniel Lee Reynolds; and one nephew.
Donald graduated from Villa Grove High School and later the University of Illinois, with a bachelor’s degree in finance, in 1959. Donald served in the U.S. Air Force from 1947 to 1950, and he later served in the Air National Guard. He worked for several years at RTC in Champaign, where he taught instrument training to pilots. He enjoyed woodworking, science, music, history and flying.
According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded by Illiana Cremation Society. Graveside services will be held at Danville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to any of these organizations for veterans:
teamrubiconusa.org/, k9sforwarriors.org or taps.org/. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at illianacremationsociety.com.