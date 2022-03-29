PERRYSVILLE, Ind. — Donald “Don” E. Richardson, 84, of Perrysville, Ind., passed away Saturday (March 26, 2022) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
He was born in Danville on May 25, 1937, the son of John and Edith Richardson.
Don married Mary Richardson, and from this union, they had three children, Jon (Jill) Richardson, Carole (John) Holecz and Susan (John) Jaynes. They survive.
On Aug. 4, 1984, Don married Janice Richardson, and she preceded him the death. Janice brought into Don's life her two daughters, Barbara (Darren) York and Mary Lena (Ed) Hutchison, who added so much joy to his life.
Don then married Nancy Wait, and they have spent many wonderful years together. She survives.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cassandra (Dillon) Allison, Spencer (Brianna) Richardson, Cody (Alix) Zeigler, Bethany Zeigler, Shelby (Steve) Kittrell, Brandon Jaynes, Mary Emma York, Moise York and Anna York; brother, Jack (Donna) Richardson; and eight great-grandchildren.
Don graduated from Oakwood High School before attending Eastern Illinois University, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree. He spent his life farming. Don then worked at Quaker Oats. After retiring, he spent eight years being the Catlin Township road commisioner.
He enjoyed hunting, collecting guns and riding horses.
A celebration of Don’s life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Following the service, Don will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please join Don’s family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.