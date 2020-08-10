DANVILLE — Donald Keith Roesch, 96, of Danville went home to be with the Lord on Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville. Private family services will be held at Church of the Holy Trinity.
Don entered this world on Dec. 29, 1923, in Adrian, Mich., to Andrew and Blanche (Bracey) Roesch. After graduating from high school, Don entered the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he served through WWII. Upon leaving the service, Don married his sweetheart, Joyce Elizabeth Sisson, on July 31, 1945. The couple settled in Adrian, Mich., where they were blessed to have one son, Don Roesch Jr., and often said they had to move to Danville to get their “daughter” (Susan).
Don worked for many years at Heatcraft, formerly Bohn Aluminum, as a foreman and, after retiring from there, at Material and Fuel. He was a Cubs fan, enjoyed bowling and golf, and was an amazing woodworker, able to create anything with an idea and his own two hands. Don spent a lot of time working on his collection of 40-plus puzzles, never being without one in front of him. He also enjoyed his DVD collection and would choose three to watch daily. Don was always interested in his great-grandchildren’s academics, sports and extracurriculars. He spent the last year in assisted living at Hawthorne Inn, where he proudly earned the title of “official greeter.”
Don lost the love of his life, his sweetheart Joyce, on May 10, 2017, and he has been counting on their reunion in heaven ever since.
He leaves behind a son, Don (Susan) Roesch Jr.; two grandchildren, Lisa (Jim) Depratt and David (Julie) Roesch; five great-grandchildren, Ryan Isenhower, Jacob and Gage Depratt and Griffin and Addison Roesch; and several nieces and nephews. His greyhound, Shotzie, whom he loved dearly, will also miss him greatly.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Joyce.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Church of the Holy Trinity, 308 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Messages and memories may be left on our website at krugercoanpape.com or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.