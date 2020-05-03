CHAMPAIGN — Donald S. Dixon passed away at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, due to complications from diabetes.
Don was born on July 23, 1949, in the Aleutian Islands, the son of Myra Jane Colberg Dixon and Gene Dixon. His beautiful mother, Myra, preceded him in death in 1965. His father, Gene, passed in 2007.
He grew up in San Mateo, Calif., graduating as class president, Class of 1967. He went on to attend Cal Berkeley for his undergraduate degree and then went on to attend graduate school at the University of Illinois.
Don is survived by his two children, Andrew Scott Dixon and Anne Catherine Dixon, of Oakland and Berkeley, Calif., respectively, along with their mother, Teresa, of Memphis, Tenn.
Don loved music and swimming and passed these passions on to his children. His children will have a memorial service for their father in California.
If you would like, memorials may be made to the music department at Dr. Howard Elementary School.
