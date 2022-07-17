PAXTON — Donald W. “Dode” Sans, 72, of Paxton, passed away at 12:23 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating. A private burial will be held at Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the funeral home.
Dode was born April 26, 1950, the son of Chester H. and Aldene Y. Tornowski Sans. He married Debbie Ennen on Aug. 18, 1973, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. She survives.
Along with his wife, Debbie, he is survived by two sons, Nicholas (Jennifer) Sans of Champaign, Brady Sans of Champaign; two granddaughters Isabelle and Elliott; a brother Alan (Sandy) Sans of Bloomington; two sisters Becky Milstead of Frankfort, Ind., Cheryl (Brett) Keiper of Mount Juliet, Tenn., and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Phyllis Flessner.
Dode graduated from Roberts-Thawville High School in 1968. He and his family lived in Mahomet from 1973 until 1991, when they moved to Paxton. Dode worked for M & M Sales, Champaign until 1977. He then worked as an electrician for Central Soya, Gibson City, retiring in 2012. After his retirement, he worked for Paxton Hardware and Rental.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, coaching youth baseball and watching the weather channel. Dode loved traveling and vacationing with his family. He was a die-hard Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan and a serious euchre player. His greatest joy was spending time with his granddaughters, Isabelle and Elliott.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.