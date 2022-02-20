URBANA — Donald Conrad Saupe, 96, of Urbana passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Nov. 25, 1925, in Geneseo, the son of Otto and Ella (Schreiber) Saupe. His father passed away when he was 2, and he was brought up by his mother and grandfather, as well as many other relatives in the Geneseo community.
Don served in the Army from 1945 to 1947 and was enroute for the possible invasion of Japan but was rerouted to serve in the Philippines. He used the GI bill to attend the University of Illinois, graduating in’51 and earning a master's degree in ’58. He was offered a teaching position at graduation in ornamental horticulture and retired as a professor some 33 years later. While at school, he met and married Virginia Neville and raised three sons: Paul, Martin and Art. After the boys grew up, Don and Ginny enjoyed many years together attending Elder Hostels, hosting international flower tours and enjoying each other until she succumbed to cancer in ’88. He married Mary (Jackson) Anderson in ’89 and assisted her as she finished raising her three sons: Steve, Gary and Kevin. He spent the rest of his life continuing his legacy of helping others, volunteering at Carle Foundation Hospital, Meals on Wheels and hospice, to name a few, as well as helping people everywhere in the communities where he has lived, still shoveling sidewalks after the last 12-inch snowfall. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Urbana
At the age of 96, he is amazingly fortunate to be survived by nearly his entire family: his beloved wife, Mary, for whom he is much thankful for these past 33 years; sons, Paul (Marty), Martin (Beth) and Arthur (Wendy); Mary’s sons, Steve (Marina), Gary (Meggi) and Kevin (Monica); 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by Ginny and one granddaughter.
Services will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2200 S. Philo Road, Urbana, on Friday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Paul Chapman will officiate.
Burial will be in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Mathew Lutheran Church, Urbana, or to the U of I arboretum at arboretum.illinois.edu/giving. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.