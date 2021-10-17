URBANA — On Thursday evening (Oct. 14, 2021), Donald R. Sherbert passed away at home in hospice surrounded by his family as they shared wonderful memories and stories.
Donald R. Sherbert was born Feb. 24, 1935, in Wausau, Wis., to Esther and Arthur Sherbert. As a child, he spent many hours in the Wausau Public Library. He said the library strongly influenced his life. After completing his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin, Donald received a teaching assistantship and escaped the Wisconsin winters, heading to California’s Stanford University for his Ph.D.
After receiving his Ph.D. in mathematics from Stanford, he accepted a faculty position at the University of Illinois Department of Mathematics. He wrote several mathematics books with dear colleagues. The "Real Analysis" book continues in publication today. In his later career, Professor Sherbert taught actuarial science in the Mathematics Department. Donald always enjoyed teaching, and the students loved him. He won the LAS teaching award and the All Campus Luckman Distinguished Teaching Award.
One of the highlights of his life was the year he and his family lived in Malaysia and he taught mathematics at the university. The cultural experiences and the many wonderful people remained good memories.
For several years he served on the board of the University of Illinois Credit Union. Donald was an avid tennis player and runner for many years. Donald and his wife, Janice, enjoyed many years of fun and dancing with friends at the Regent Ballroom in Champaign. They had over 40 wonderful years together, and in their travels, they set foot in 62 countries.
When he retired, he pursued his lifelong dream of being a writer. Donald loved to write and loved books. He was a member of the Red Herring Writing Group at the University of Illinois. He wrote many stories of his early life and world travels, which were recently published into a book for the family.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Sherbert; daughters, Kathi Badertscher, Cindy Sherbert and Jennifer Amdor; and granddaughter, Karen Turnbough.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Erleen Sparbel; and brother, Glenn Sherbert.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He always had a charming sense of humor, which was able to shine through even in the last few weeks of his life. Family and friends will lovingly remember him for his humor and stories.
A celebration of life will occur later. Donations may be sent to the Eastern Illinois Food Bank and Urbana Free Library. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.