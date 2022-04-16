OGDEN — Donald E. Sherfey, 88, of Ogden passed away at 1:20 a.m. Friday (April 15, 2022) at home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. Pastor Jay Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., is in charge of arrangements.
Don was born Oct. 7, 1933, in Fairbury, the son of William V. and Delsie (Billingsly) Sherfey. He married Marlene Anderson on Oct. 31, 1952, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 1, 1993. He then married Norma (Sjuts) Olson on April 14, 1996, in Royal. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Kathy Ann (Charles) Dragoo of Champaign and Mark Sherfey of Royal; three stepchildren, Kathleen (Mark) Weckel of Urbana, Les (Tammy) Olson of St. Joseph and Lowell (Gail) Olson of Bloomington; four grandchildren, Michael Guarnacci, Mandi Hartley, Molly Dragoo and Maxwell Dragoo; eight stepgrandchildren, Tyson Weckel, Shelby Weckel, Jerrick Olson, Kamrie Currie, Erin Zubia, Nathan Elliott, Trevor Elliott and Caleb Elliott; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one sister, Jeanette (Earl) Winkleman of Texas; and three brothers, Bill Sherfey of Roberts, Jim (Pam) Sherfey of Ohio and Jerry (Janet) Sherfey of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Dorothy Hoover.
Don was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Royal, the F&W Flying Club and the Royal American Legion. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He lowered the flag every evening at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Don worked at Hicks Gas, Sherfey Grain Bins and the Royal elevator. He enjoyed working and, most of all, taking care of his family.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.