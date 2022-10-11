Donald Sherman II Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GEORGETOWN — Donald Paul Sherman II, 70, died at 1:50 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 8, 2022) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos