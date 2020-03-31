URBANA — Donald E. Stoerger, age 84, passed away on Saturday (March 28, 2020) in Urbana.
Private graveside services with be held at Craw Cemetery, Sadorus, with Pastor Jeff Caithamer officiating. Due to coronavirus, there with be a private family viewing at 10 a.m. April 2 at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Please make donations to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Champaign (Unified Fund).
Donald was the son of Walter and Dorothy (Gady) Stoerger of Ivesdale. He was a 1954 graduate of Unity High School in Tolono. He married Delores O’Bryan on Nov. 16, 1958, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sadorus. She survives.
Donald is survived by his daughter and son, Dorothy (Rob) Brooks of Urbana and David Stoerger of Camargo; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Anthony) Laubscher of St. Joseph and Melody Brooks of St. Louis; along with a great-granddaughter, Sophie Laubscher, and stepgreat-grandson, AJ Laubscher. Other survivors include two brothers, Melvin (Laura) Stoerger of Ivesdale and Maurice (Sheila) Stoerger of Monticello.
A brother, William Stoerger, preceded him in death.
Mr. Stoerger worked at Magnavox and Kraft Foods until he retired in May 1991. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign.
He enjoyed being outside, walking, traveling, bicycling and spending time with family and his wife of 62 years. Also, he enjoyed babysitting his families' pets, watering flowers and was always happy to do anything else that he was asked to do. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community.