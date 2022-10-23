FOOSLAND — Donald E. Unzicker, 66, of Foosland, formerly of Gibson City, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022) at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to GCMS High School wrestling.
Don was born June 1, 1956, in Urbana, a son of John Robert and Wilma L. (Reed) Unzicker. He married Debra L. Knerr-Boyle on Sept. 3, 1983, in Gibson City.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debbie Unzicker of Foosland; three wonderful children, Erin (Justin) Kean of Gibson City, Tanner Boyle of Gibson City and Robert Unzicker of Troy; five precious grandchildren, Payton, Braylen, Cohen and Haven Kean and August Unzicker; a brother, Ryan (Christy) Unzicker of Stoughton, Wis.; four sisters, Beverly Unzicker of Rantoul, Cheryl Blackburn of Rantoul, Joan Grider of Ferdinand, Ind., and Rose Street of Gibson City; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Don “Moose” owned and operated his own excavating company and enjoyed “playing in the dirt.” He was a member of the Foosland Sportsman’s Club and enjoyed camping, boating, fishing in Northern Wisconsin for Muskie and being outdoors. He, however, was the happiest and proudest when he was attending his grandchildren’s sporting events: football, wrestling, baseball, track, soccer and cheerleading. No matter the distance, he was there. He was a kind and caring man and will be missed by many.