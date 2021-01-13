TUSCOLA — Donald V. Czerwonka, 92, of Tuscola passed away at 6:35 p.m. Monday (Jan. 11, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 E. Northline Road, Tuscola, with Pastor Jason Braaten officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Sigel, with military graveside rites accorded. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church.
Don was born on Feb. 4, 1928, in Sigel, the son of Arthur and Ernestine Gust Czerwonka. He married Leona Marie Mehl on April 23, 1955, in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are his sons, Brian Czerwonka, Scott Czerwonka and Chris Czerwonka, all of Tuscola; grandchildren, Wade, Whitney and Emily Czerwonka; great-grandchildren, Addison, Ava and Gia Czerwonka; brother, Melvin Czerwonka of Effingham; and sisters, Madeline Horath and Wanda Miller, both of Mattoon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; brothers, Victor and Howard Czerwonka; and sisters, Helen Schwartz, Margaret Engelbart, Lucille Hooker and Delores Baker.
Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation.
Don served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for 34 years for Meadow Gold-Beatrice Foods before his retirement. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.