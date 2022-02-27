CHAMPAIGN — Donald Vincent, 77, of Champaign went home with Jesus on Wednesday (Feb. 23, 2022). He suffered a stroke while doing what he loved doing, working!
He was born in Hannibal, Mo., on July 17, 1944. Don was the third son of Vol and Jean (Johnson) Vincent of Hull. He married his high school sweetheart, Cathy (Craig) Vincent of New Canton, on June 8, 1963. He graduated from the UI with a B.S. in ag mechanization.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cathy Vincent; son, Shawn of Quincy, Damon (Kristi) Vincent of Barry, Jenny (Chris) Heitzmann of St. Petersburg, Russia, and Christy (Orestes) Ruffin of Crown Point, Ind. Don thoroughly enjoyed his seven grandchildren and his older brother, Lester Vincent of Hull.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; son, Cory Vincent; and brother, Paul Vincent.
A celebration of life will be held in Champaign at The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois on Saturday, March 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. and in Hull at Hull United Methodist Church on Monday, March 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. During this casual celebration, we will have multiple opportunities for you to share a few words or short GodStory of how Don has impacted your life.
In lieu of flowers, we request that you spend that money and your time to bless someone in need. Or donations are welcome to Moving Works, operated by nephew Peter Craig, whose mission is to share GodStories by film in countries around the world. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.