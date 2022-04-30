DANVILLE — Don passed away peacefully at home in Danville on Wednesday morning surrounded by friends and family.
He was born at Saint Cabrini Hospital on April 22, 1950, to Antoine Vish (late) and Lillian Vish (late).
Don graduated from Leo Catholic High School in 1968. He went on to attend Eastern Illinois University, where he was an All-American swimmer. Don earned a bachelor’s degree in early education and a master's degree (+60) in physical education. He coached water polo and swimming for over 30 years. He retired in 2005 from District 118 in Danville after teaching for 34 years. He was an avid sports fan, especially of Notre Dame football, the Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox. He loved to travel with his wife, Donna, family and friends. Don was known for being tough, his sense of humor, complaining about politics and, most of all, his loyalty. His love for water ran deeper than the pool; he had a passion for boating, and if he wasn’t boating, you would probably find him relaxing the beach.
Don is survived by his wife of 27 years, Donna Carlton-Vish; siblings, Rich Vish, Tom Vish and Jim Vish (late); children, Amy Murphy (Mike), Michael Vish (April), Jon Vish (Caitlin), Anika Story (Adrienne), Natasha McDonald (Tom), Jonas Story (Justine) and Seth Story (Emma); and grandchildren, Mackenzie Murphy, Joslyn Vish, Morgan Murphy, Addison Vish, Emma Murphy, Riley Vish, Caden Vish, Jillian Story, Emery Vish and James Story.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Dennis Starkey. Visitation will be held the evening prior on Tuesday, May 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, on the memo line of the check, please share the name of the person being honored with this gift in their memory Donald Vish. We will direct it to the leukemia research program in their memory. Please mail to: Attn: Terri Dillon. Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Development and Alumni Relations. 420 E. Superior St., Rubloff Bldg., 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60691. Donations can also be made to the Danville Ambucs at P.O. Box 266, Danville, IL 61834-0266.
Please join Don’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.