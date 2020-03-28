Donald Willison Mar 28, 2020 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SULLIVAN — Donald Willison, 64, of Sullivan died at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at home.Per his request, no formal services will be held. Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers