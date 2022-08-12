LONGVIEW — Donald M. Wilson, 81, of Longview passed away peacefully on Wednesday (Aug. 10, 2022) at the Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Don was born on April 21, 1941, in Danville. He married Marcia K. Seider on Aug. 15, 1964, in Broadlands.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty (Roy) Wendling; and a sister, Donna Charlene.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia; one child, Scott (Christina) Wilson of Philo; two granddaughters, Jordan (Jonathan) Bouvet and Madison Wilson; two step grandchildren, Jack and Gracie Schweighart; one brother, Charles (Penny) Wendling; and two nephews, Chad (Diana) Wendling and Jeff Wendling.
Don attended ABL high school and served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Broadlands Masonic Lodge 791 since 1962, had his 32nd degree and was a Shriner. Prior to marriage, Don worked for English Brothers Construction, Champaign, and devoted his life to his farm in Longview. He also enjoyed trap-shooting and riding motorcycles. His final years were spent doing what he loved most: meeting friends for coffee in Broadlands and keeping a watchful eye on Scott, Wally, Todd and Pat.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. John’s Cemetery, Broadlands, officiated by Pastor Trevor Oetting, with Masonic rites to follow. A meal following the service will be held at the Broadlands United Methodist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Cemetery, c/o Randy Wells, treasurer, 55 CR 2300 East, Broadlands, IL 61816. Arrangements by Joines Funeral Home, Newman.