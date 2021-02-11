POTOMAC — Donald C. Wolfe, 83, of Hoopeston passed away at 1:45 p.m. Monday (Feb. 8, 2021) at Hawthorne Inn, Danville, with his family by his side, due to natural causes.
Don was born Feb. 12, 1937, in rural Cissna Park, the son of Clarence and Lucy (King) Wolfe. He married Bonnie E. Olson on Aug. 21, 1959, in Rankin. She preceded him in death on Feb. 6, 2021. They renewed their wedding vows at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Aug. 21, 1986.
Don is survived by his daughter, Deborah S. Shuler of Lafayette, Ind., and two sons, Royce M. Wolfe of Westville and Rodger B. (Marj) Wolfe of Oakwood.
He is also survived by four grandchildren, Brandon Shuler of Lafayette, Tiffany (Chad) Bruens of Oakwood, Taylor (Brock) Baker of Collison and Alexandra (Brock) Gale of Danville; seven great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Makynzie, Keatyn and Jorie Bruens, Bodee and Averee Baker and David Gale; one brother, Charlie (Gloria) Wolfe of Tilton; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Wolfe of Cissna Park.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence, in 1944; mother, Lucy, in 1947; brother, Glynn Wolfe; son-in-law, Larry B. Shuler; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Joan Wolfe.
Don graduated from Rankin Township High School in 1956 and earned his associate degree at Worsham College of Mortuary Science in 1973.
Don is a 32nd-degree Mason and member of Potomac Masonic Lodge 782, Scottish Rite, Valley of Danville Consistory and the Potomac Lions Club. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 to 1959.
In 1974, Don opened Wolfe Funeral Home in Rankin and later opened locations in Potomac, Rossville, Westville, Rantoul and Hoopeston. In 2000, he retired actively due to complications from a stroke.
From 1982 to 2004, he entertained many households being the DJ and host of the Sunday Night Showcase on WHPO radio, playing the big-band sound.
He enjoyed his Abe Lincoln collection and antique die-cast cars. When you met Don, you would leave feeling as though you had been friends for years. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and kindness. But most of all, he will be remembered for the many people he helped over the years.
His greatest joy was spending time with his family and talking to the many friends he met over the years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoopeston, with Father Thomas Gibson officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service in Union Cemetery, Rankin, with full military honors conducted by Cissna Park American Legion Post 527. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Wolfe-Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac. A rosary service will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Boy’s Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010. The family has entrusted Wolfe-Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Don’s life. Condolences may be sent to the family on his everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.