BELLEVUE, Wash. — Donald H. Zimmerman passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Overlake Hospital, Bellevue, Wash., from pneumonia and Parkinson’s. He was five days shy of 89 years.
Don was a strong but gentle, loving soul, soft-spoken and kind. He was a wonderful and generous husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend. We are thankful for his presence in our lives and will miss him dearly.
Don was born and raised in Fond du Lac, Wis., and graduated from Fond du Lac High School. Don married Faith Erickson on May 28, 1955. The next day, they graduated together from the University of Wisconsin at River Falls. Don went on to receive his master's of science in biology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Don taught biology for three years at Lake Park High School in Roselle, a suburb of Chicago. He then worked in sales for seven years with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, followed by 31 years in sales for Herff Jones publishing company. Don and Faith lived most of their years in Champaign, where Faith taught at Garden Hills Elementary School. They moved to Bellevue four years ago to be closer to their daughter and family.
Don and Faith enjoyed summers with their children and grandchildren at their family cottage on Long Lake near Saxeville, Wis. They enjoyed attending University of Illinois football games and basketball games. They traveled to Alaska, Mexico, Germany, New Zealand, Australia and throughout the USA. Don loved building home projects for the family and was a master of the barbecue grill. He was endlessly hopeful and forever grateful for life’s gifts, including Faith, family, friends, the Green Bay Packers and those rare winning seasons for Illini football.
Don is survived by his wife, Faith; daughter, Diane Clue; son-in-law, Ira “Ike” Clue; two grandchildren, Ryan and Sarah; and a great-grandchild on the way.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad “Connie” Zimmerman and Mildred “Millie” Moore; sister, Yvonne “Vonnie” Haack; and their beloved daughter, Jill Zimmerman.
Don’s family would like to thank all the wonderful people at Sunrise of Bellevue Assisted Living for their kindness and care for Don these past four years. Faith will continue to reside at Sunrise and is grateful for the community of friends and support she has there.
Don will be honored and his life will be celebrated in a private family gathering. In the summer, Don will be joining their daughter, Jill, in Don and Faith’s final resting place at Grandview Memorial Gardens near Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in honor of Don be sent to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Greater St. Louis Chapter, 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017 (apdaparkinson.org/community/st-louis). While living in Champaign, Don and Faith found their local group to be an excellent resource for activities, support and encouragement.
Flintoft’s Funeral & Cremation Services, Issaquah, Wash., is serving Don’s family. Friends and family are invited to share memories and sign the family’s online guest book at flintofts.com.