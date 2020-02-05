MONTICELLO — Donna C. Alexander, 81, of Monticello passed away at 9:44 p.m. Monday (Feb. 3, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home surrounded by family.
Donna was born Dec. 26, 1938, in Monticello, the daughter of Charles and Ruby (Allen) Higgins. She married Noel Alexander on Nov. 22, 1956, in Monticello.
Donna and Noel were partners in life, farming and horse racing. Donna had her own tractor and could manage most any task on the farm. She was her children and grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader. She was a talented seamstress and very creative. Donna never met a stranger and everyone felt welcome in her home.
Donna was the first baby baptized at the First Baptist Church in Monticello. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Centerville. Donna was involved with the Women’s UMC group, Faith in Action and had several close friends.
Donna is survived by her husband, Noel; children, Dale (Sandra) of Mahomet, Dave (Mary) of White Heath, Dan (Chasity) of Downs and Diane (Brett) of Champaign; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Annalee Whitlow of High Point, N.C.
Her parents, brother Larry, brother-in-law Doug Whitlow and grandson Levi preceded her in death.
Funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Centerville United Methodist Church or the Piatt County Nursing Home Halcyon Unit.
