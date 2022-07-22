GREAT FALLS, Va. — Donna (Green) Anderson, 91, passed away Saturday (July 16, 2022) at her Great Falls, Va., home following a recurrence of cancer.
Donna was born March 19, 1931, in Decatur and grew up on a farm near the village of Ivesdale. She married Robert H. Anderson in 1953. He passed in 2013.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Shipley.
Surviving are four daughters, Mary, Linda, Shirley and Robin; a granddaughter, Una Lawrence; a sister, Dolores Shelby; a brother, Jim Green; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden St., Herndon, Va. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, at St. Thomas à Becket Catholic Church, 1421 Wiehle Ave., Reston, Va. Internment will follow in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 831 Dranesville Road, Herndon.
Donations in Donna's memory may be made to Catholic Charities, the Women’s Club of Great Falls Scholarship Fund or another charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at adamsgreen.com.