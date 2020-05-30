FARMER CITY — Donna Ann Kelley, 69, of Farmer City passed away at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday (May 26, 2020) at home.
Donna was born March 23, 1951, in Bloomington, to Clifford J. and Helen Weedman Kelley of rural Farmer City. She was a graduate of Moore High School in 1969.
Donna was employed at Ameren, Decatur, before retiring and moving to Farmer City in 2014. She soon met and made many friends on her daily walks around town, accompanied by her favorite four-legged friend, Marley Dedrick. Donna was a very caring and kind person with a big heart for her friends and all animals.
Donna is survived by her siblings, Barbara Henderson of Bloomington, Donald (Dianne) Kelley of Kalamazoo, Mich., Ted (Teri) Kelley of Farmer City, Thomas Kelley of Farmer City, Larry Kelley of Farmer City and Richard Kelley of LeRoy; several nieces and nephews; and a special longtime friend, Patti Lloyd of Normal.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her niece, Jill Elizabeth Kelley-Long.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no service scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City. Memorials may be given to Second Chance for Pets, P.O. Box 243, Clinton, IL 61727. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family wishes to thank all of her friends who have reached out to us at this time. By nature, she was a very private person and we have been amazed by the condolences we are receiving daily. Please cherish your memories of her, as we are. She loved you all. God bless you all for being her friend.