CHAMPAIGN — Donna Baum, 95, of Champaign passed away at 7:52 a.m. Monday (May 24, 2021) at Heritage Manor, Normal.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, with the Rev. Mike Picklesimer officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Baum was born July 25, 1925, in Sidney, a daughter to Otto and Lillian Allison Smith.
Surviving are four daughters, Charolette Archer of Bloomington, Mona Boyce of Willington, Cheryl Bundy of Urbana and Sandra (Bruce) McGlasson of Union, Mo.; six grandchildren, Lisa (Ray) Biagioni of El Paso, James Boyce of Chicago, Donna (Wes) McCoy of St. Joseph, Scott (Monica) McGlasson of Kirkwood, Mo., Brian (Romy) McGlasson of Newmarket, N.H., and Keith (Jennifer) McGlasson of St. Genevieve, Mo.; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Alberta Wells and Boyd Smith of Illinois and June Smith, Joyce Smith Kyger and Linda Smith of Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Evelyn Rollins, Juanita Welker, Betty Misslin and Larry Smith.
Donna had an amazingly strong faith in God that grew stronger and stronger over the years. Donna loved her family first and foremost. She also enjoyed doing crosswords, cross stitch, quilting and was a very good bowler.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice, Bloomington-Normal.