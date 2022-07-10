TAVARES, Fla. — Donna L. Beard, 77, of Tavares, Fla., formerly of Royal, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Tavares.
Born to Fred and Reka Sage of Royal, she married Carl Beard in 1963 at St. John Lutheran Church in Royal. She worked as a bookkeeper at Sadler Feed Mill and at Ron Stevens Insurance until her retirement in 1999.
Donna was a Girl Scout leader and member of St. John Lutheran Church in Royal, where she served on the Altar Guild and church council. While living in Illinois, she enjoyed spending time each winter in Vero Beach, Fla.
She loved quilting, thrifting for vintage items for her tea parties and spending as much time as possible with her family and grandchildren.
Donna enjoyed traveling with Carl and her family, camping and exploring many areas of the United States, including Alaska. She and Carl traveled to Costa Rica 11 times to visit their grandchildren, explore the beautiful country and meet interesting people. After living in central Illinois many years, they moved to Tavares in 2007 from St. Joseph.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Carl Beard of Tavares; two daughters, Christine MacLean of Mount Dora, Fla., and Melanie (Roy) Akers of Villa Grove; a brother, Myron Sage of Gifford; three sisters-in-law, Roxie Sage of Ogden, Millie Sage of St. Joseph and Regina Eich of Bloomington; three grandchildren, Allison (Brennan) Staves and Cameron MacLean, both of Jacksonville, Fla., and Caroline MacLean of Tampa, Fla.; and a great-grandson, Miles Mac Staves.
Donna was predeceased by her parents; an infant son, Michael Wayne Beard; two brothers, Wayne and Darold Sage; a sister-in-law, Marlene Alsip; a brother-in-law, Graham Eich; and a son-in-law, Charles “Mac” MacLean.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal.
Memorial donations may be made to Eastern Illinois Foodbank or Kopmann Cemetery.
Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis, Fla. An online guest book is available at hardenpauli.com.