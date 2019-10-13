SAVOY — Donna Burris, 81, of Savoy passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Donna was born in Urbana on July 6, 1938, a daughter of Ward and Marge Buriss.
Donna was employed with the IRS for 61 years. She enjoyed reading, traveling, gambling, crossword puzzles and especially enjoyed visits from her friends and family.
Donna is survived by her sister, Jan Barken, and her best friend of 68 years, Mary Jo Weishaar.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and several brothers and sisters.
A graveside committal will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at East Lawn Cemetery, 802 N. Cunningham Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.