PAXTON — Donna Jean Burwell, 83, of Paxton passed away at 9 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020) at Accolade Health Care Senior Living Center, Paxton.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.
Donna was born in Urbana on Oct. 4, 1937, to parents Glenn and Katherine (Slade) Shepherd. They preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death was an infant sister, Jean.
On June 19, 1954, Donna married Jess Burwell in Urbana; he passed away on June 15, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Steven (Carol) Burwell of Urbana, Julie Stout of Champaign and Tom (Kelly) Burwell of Urbana; sisters, Sue Novak and Vicki Deiter; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Donna was a graduate of Urbana High School.
Memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.