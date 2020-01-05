DANVILLE — Donna Carolene Coppel, 79 1/2, of Danville went home to be with the Lord and the love of her life, her husband of 54 years, Norman J. Coppel, on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
She was born June 29, 1940, in Danville, to Charles Arthur Brooks and Alline Lucille Towner, both deceased. On Oct. 12, 1957, at the age of 17, Donna eloped with Norman in Kentucky.
She is survived by three daughters, Donna Jo Ann Brenes of Danville, Connie Coppel of Danville and Dawn (Skip) Walls of Connecticut; four grandchildren, Jessie (Jennifer) Jellins, Jacob (Lindsey) Walls, Joey Miguel and Keith Annicelli; six great-grandchildren, Odyssey, Jakoba, Nichole, Babie, Justus and Jake Jr. Walls of Danville; a brother-in-law, Bob (Nan) Coppel of Danville; many nieces and nephews; her beloved pets, dog Sofie, cat Lillie, and bird Baby; and many friends.
Donna is proceeded in death by her husband, Norman J. Coppel; three brothers, Charles K. Brooks of Champaign, Gerald Dean (Flora) Brooks of Danville, and infant Jackie Jo; one brother-in-law, James (Mary) Coppel of North Carolina; a granddaughter, Jessica Walls of Danville; as well as many friends and pets.
Donna attended Danville High school. She worked at a bakery and a dry cleaner in town for a short time.
She spent her life loving and taking care of her family. She would stay in the hospital with her family for as long as they were in. Donna loved rescuing pets and visiting the orangutans at the Indy Zoo. She also enjoyed shopping at thrift stores.
Donna battled many different health problems over the years. It was not uncommon to see her out in yard in her power chair working in her flowers. She loved sitting in the warm summer sun with her roses and hydrangeas. She was a true blessing to everyone who knew her. She was always happy to see family, friends, and people she would meet. She could make friends anywhere.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan., 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Springhill Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. the following day, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Please join Donna’s family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.