FISHER — Donna Marie Devall, 79, of Covington, La., formerly of Fisher, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Covington.
Donna was born Dec. 18, 1941, in Fisher to Daniel and Mildred Ralph. Donna attended school in Fisher, where she was a near lifetime resident.
A devoted mother and grandmother, Donna is survived by three children, Bobbi Rees and husband Rick of Orlando, Fla., Landon Phillips and wife Ann of Pass Christian, Miss., and Michael Phillips and wife Connie of Mandeville, La.; and six grandchildren whom she cherished, Ashley Rees, Rickie Rees, Kelsey Delery, Collin Phillips, Riley Phillips and Reagan Phillips.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Devall; her parents; and five siblings, Daniel Ralph Jr., Reatha Ralph, Clarence Ralph, Leonard Ralph and Bonnie Thompson.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Willowbrook Cemetery in Fisher. Immediately following the service will be a reception at the Fisher Community Center, 100 E. School St.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.