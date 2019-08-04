SADORUS — Donna M. Eckerty, 80, of Sadorus passed away at 8:44 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019) at home with her family by her side.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, with the Rev. Rob Adams officiating. Burial will be in Craw Cemetery, Sadorus. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Eckerty was born Dec. 8, 1938, in Champaign, a daughter to Arnold and Evelyn Cler Nofftz. She married Bill Eckerty on Nov. 17, 1957, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Champaign; he survives.
Also surviving are three children, Kimberly (Steven) Humphery of Sadorus, Marc (Jodie) Eckerty of Sadorus and Marica (Bob) Dunning of Charleston; three grandchildren, Jann (John McNally) Humphrey, Robert (Dylan Lanter) Humphery and Sara (Chris) Carter; two great-grandsons, Russ and Noah Carter; and a brother, Robert (Kate) Nofftz of Pesotum.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She devoted 21 years to Unity elementary schools. She loved to collect teddy bears and Santa Claus figurines. She was a member of Sadorus United Methodist Church. You never walked away from her house hungry.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff on the seventh floor of OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center and the nurses from Transitions Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sadorus Fire Protection District, Sadorus United Methodist Church or donor’s choice.