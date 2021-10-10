DANVILLE — Donna Marie Edwards, 75, of Danville passed away Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Danville.
She was born Sept. 3, 1946, in Covington, Ind., to Daniel “Mike” Lewis and Ramona Vivian Lindley Shaffer. She married James Edwards on Dec. 8, 1970, in Tuscola.
She attended Tilton Grade School, Danville High School and Danville Area Community College for floral design. She was an active member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs for close to 40 years.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; a brother, Daniel (Cynthia) Shaffer; an uncle, Leon Lindley; two sons, Eric (Reginia) Cales and Brian (Cecily) Edwards; a stepdaughter, Barbara (Pat) Doyle; three grandchildren; and several cousins.
According to her wishes, her body was donated to science. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, to assist them in honoring Donna’s life. Condolences may be shared on her everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.