HUMBOLDT — Donna Lee Edwards, 78, of Humboldt passed away at 2:05 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 29, 2021) at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola. Pastor Steven Stern will officiate. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donna was born on Nov. 29, 1942, in Arthur. She was a daughter of Don Ernest and Dorothy Estelle (Davis) Hutchcraft. She married Robert Leon Edwards on Dec. 8, 1961, in Mattoon. He passed away Oct. 27, 2011.
She is survived by one son, Edward Merrill Edwards, and his wife, Wendy, of Humboldt; three stepchildren, Gary L. “Whitey” Edwards of Arcola, Terry Hardwick and husband Rick of Tuscola and Lorrie Hawk of Arcola; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Sparks and husband Justin of Middletown, Ohio, Danielle Edwards of Mattoon, Andrew Edwards of Mattoon and Chyna Edwards of Mattoon; 11 stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren, Zach Sparks, Leeland Sparks and Jase Sparks and Cameron Ingram; 25 stepgreat-grandchildren; and one sister, Deanna Dallas of Arthur.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one stepdaughter, Barbara Jean Snyder; two brothers, Robert Hutchcraft and Dale Hutchcraft; and a stepgreat-grandson, Caleb Robert Hardwick.
Donna was a member of Walnut Grove Christian Church in rural Arcola.
She enjoyed sewing, reading, crocheting, arts and crafts and spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to Walnut Grove Christian Church.