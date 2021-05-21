ENOLA, Ark. — Donna Marie Ellars, 64 of Enola, Ark., formerly of Philo, passed away Wednesday (May 19, 2021).
Donna was born Sept. 23, 1956, to parents of H. Eugene (Gene) Ellars and Mary (Lapeschka) Ellars, in Urbana.
Donna is survived by her husband, Brad Severns of Enola; sons, Chris (Olivia) Severns of Cabot, Ark., and Anthony (Lauren) Severns of Pine Bluff, Ark.; and two grandsons, Gavin and Bradley Severns, also of Pine Bluff.
Also surviving are Donna’s brothers, David (Michelle) Ellars of Tolono and Mark Ellars of Tolono; and sisters, Nancy (Steve) Hancock of Philo and Kristie Thomas (Doug Dillavou) of Tolono. She also is survived by many nephews and nieces.
Donna attended Unity High School in Tolono.