LENEXA, Kan — Donna Faye Meeks, 83, of Lenexa, Kan., died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Olathe Health Hospice House.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 Bloomington Road, Champaign. A celebration of life will be at noon Oct. 26 at Monical's Pizza, 205 N. Mattis Ave., Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Health Hospice House.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Marie Keene, and her sister, Betty Keene Ohl.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Cecil Vachel Meeks; son, Kenny (Amy) Meeks; four granddaughters, Ali (Evan) Thomas, Hailey (Craig) Wiebe and Mallory and Sammi Meeks; and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Grace Wiebe.
Arrangements are by Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, Lenexa.