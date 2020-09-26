LAKE IROQUOIS, LODA — Donna Lee Gates, 77, of Lake Iroquois, Loda, passed away at 10:34 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) at home.
Donna was born Sept. 29, 1942, in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Ann Sedlack Moss. She married Kenneth E. Gates on June 27, 1959, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Burbank. He preceded her in death May 25, 2010.
She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly (Johnny) Groves of Nashville, Tenn., Debora Scherer of Mokena and Tracey (John) Dahlman of Loda; five grandchildren, Amanda (Marcus) Felgenhauer, Andrew Dahlman, Brittany (Kevin) Bull, Courtney (Kyler) Swanson and Melissa (Alex) Munoz; four great-grandchildren, Noah Dahlman, Weston Bull, Wyatt Bull and Amelia Swanson; two brothers, Ronald Moss of Tucson, Ariz., and Gary Moss of Koontz Lake, Ind.; and a sister, Carole Pratus of Marco Island, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother and one sister.
Donna attended Reavis High School, Burbank. She and her family lived in Tinley Park before moving to Lake Iroquois in 1998.
She enjoyed British TV shows, mystery books, crossword puzzles, shopping and eating at nice restaurants. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran School or the American Cancer Society.