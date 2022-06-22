GIFFORD — Donna Gehrt, 80, of Gifford passed away at Country Health Care & Rehab on Tuesday (June 21, 2022) surrounded by family.
She was born Nov. 1, 1941, in Penfield, the daughter of Wendell and Velda (Sutton) Cornell. Donna graduated from Armstrong High School in 1959. She married Charles Gehrt on Feb. 28, 1960, in Gifford. He survives with their two cats. They spent their 62 married years living in Gifford, where they raised their family.
Also surviving are their three daughters, Barbara Horn of Champaign, Cindy (Wesley) Gable of Salem, Wis., and Diane (Mike) Parkerson of Gifford; a sister, Carol Ann Haire of Milford, Del.; eight grandchildren, Travis (Justine) Gable, Todd (Amanda) Gable, Brad (Victoria) Miller, Chris Miller, Alissa Horn, Joey (Jordan) Horn, Tyler (Jessica) Parkerson and Danielle (Kristofer) Fiedler; and 16 great-grandchildren, Connor Gable, Camden Gable, Raegan Gable, Ruby Gable, Harlow Gable, Piper Gable, Saylor Gable, Ava Santiago, Shia Miller, Makenna Horn, Colton Horn, Lucas Parkerson, Ben Parkerson, Rylan Fiedler, Kaiden Fiedler and Finnley Fiedler.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and two brothers, Lyle Cornell and Terry Cornell.
Donna was a member of Gifford Methodist Church, where she spent many years teaching Sunday school and Bible school. Her family was her world. She was her happiest when she was with them. She was a very devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her love for all animals was passed on to her daughters, who also love them.
A private service will be held. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.