THOMASBORO — Donna Jean Grob, 61, of Thomasboro passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019). She was surrounded by her husband and children in her last moments.
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. A memorial visitation will be held two hours prior to the service (from 3 to 5 p.m.) at the funeral home.
Donna was born May 1, 1958, to Dorothy and Paul Felkner Sr. in Urbana. They both preceded her in death.
She married Warren Grob Jr. on Sept. 5, 1975, in Urbana. He survives. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Faye Resky, Rosemary Fisher and Connie Symmonds.
Donna is survived by her husband, Warren Grob Jr., the love of her life; and her four children, Kellie Ferriman (Richard) of Rantoul, Christy Gorrell (Alcee) of Rantoul, Jennifer Cundiff (Joshawa) of Fisher and Justin Grob (Shannon) of Annawan. Also surviving are her sisters, Linda Slaughter (Jim) of Florida, Patty Harris (Jim) of Gibson City, Paul Felkner Jr. (Marcia) of Champaign and Ronnie Felkner (Susan) of St. Joseph.
Donna was a certified nursing assistant at County Health Care & Rehab in Gifford for more than 30 years. She loved taking care of people and had a love for each one of her residents.
Donna loved going to garage sales, playing cards and, most of all, spending time with her family. She was an avid Cubs fan.
Donna’s greatest accomplishments in life were her husband, her children and grandchildren, and being able to spend time with her family's newest addition, “NaNa’s Sweet Boy Lincoln."
Donna will be missed dearly but will forever hold a place in all of our hearts. Memorials may be made to the family.