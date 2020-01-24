URBANA — Donna Kathryn Stitt Harris, 75, of Urbana and formerly of Tolono, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020) at 4:20 p.m. surrounded by her loving sister and her two daughters.
Donna Kay was born on Oct. 15, 1944, in Champaign to William Charles and Kathryn Elizabeth Stitt. They preceded her in death. Donna Kay was a graduate in Unity High School's Class of 1962.
Also preceding her in death was her husband, Richard Allen Harris, in 2007. Donna Kay had several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews preceding her in death.
Donna is survived by her two daughters, Donnita Su of Champaign and Geneva Jean of Opelika, Ala.; five grandchildren, Richie Edwin, Justiss Dell, Drue Scott Wilder, Iain Wren and Trinity Celeste Carpenter; six great-grandchildren; sister, Susan Atkins of Champaign; 23 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, located at 1304 Regency Drive West in Savoy. Chaplin Andrea Beyke will be officiating the service. Donna Kay’s final resting place will be at Mount Hope in Champaign next to her late great-nephew, Zane.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carle Hospice at 611 W. Park St. in Urbana. Online condolences can be shared with her family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.