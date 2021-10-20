TOLONO — Donna Jean Henderson, 77, of Tolono passed away at 4:08 p.m. Monday (Oct. 18, 2021).
Donna was born Aug. 17, 1944, in Urbana, daughter of James M. and Mary H. Bates.
She married George A. Henderson on Sept. 5, 1970, in Homer, and he survives. Also surviving are three sons, Darren (Kris) Martin of Georgetown, Mike (Tammy) Edgcomb of Ladd and Derek Henderson of Tolono; two brothers, Jim Bates and Rick Bates, both of Tolono; seven grandchildren, Arren Martin, Nathan Matin, Abbi (Joel) Zamora, Anni Martin, Quentin (Layne) Verner, Devin Varner and Macey Falletti; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Donna graduated from Unity High School in Tolono then attended beauty school in Champaign. She owned and operated her own home-cleaning service for 30 years.
Donna’s greatest jot was her family. She also enjoyed garage sales, crafts, reading, animals, country music and dancing.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Freese Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.