MANSFIELD — Donna J. Hodge, March 31, 1945, passed away Monday (Jan. 18, 2021) in Mansfield, joining her husband, Robert D. Hodge, in their eternal home.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Crystal Daulton Eastwood (Andy), Lynn Daulton Erickson (Scott) and Seth Hodge. Sharing that loss are her grandchildren, Summer, Zachary, Alex, Megan and Adam; as well as great-granddaughters, River and Brooklyn.
After a career at Kraft Foods, Donna loved serving her community alongside her church family at Mansfield United Methodist Church, particularly at Martha’s Cupboard. Mom said, “I am a lucky woman to have had a life so surrounded by love.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are choosing to not hold services at this time. We will miss all of your great stories and condolences. Please feel free to share them on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with her arrangements.