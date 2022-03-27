URBANA — Donna Joyce Shaffer, 93, of Mahomet, formerly of Urbana, passed away at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday (March 23, 2022) at Bement Health Care Center.
Joyce was born May 15, 1928, in Effingham, the daughter of Alfred and Nora (Glatis Moulton) Hille. She graduated from Effingham High School in 1946. She married Louis Richard Shaffer, Ph.D., on Aug. 20, 1955, in Effingham.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Ann LeMoine; two sons, Louis Reid (Catie) Shaffer of Durham, N.C. and Steven Craig (Marlene) Shaffer of Libertyville; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Joyce went to Sparks business school and worked at Reuben H. Donnelly of Chicago, the Social Security Administration and the University of Illinois School of Engineering.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband.
Joyce was a giver and enjoyed people and fellowship.
Memorials may be made to Living Word Omega Message, P.O. Box 409, Mahomet, IL 61853. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.