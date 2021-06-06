CHAMPAIGN — Donna K. (McFall) Fulfer, 69, of Champaign passed away at home on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
She was born Aug. 30, 1951, in Champaign County, the daughter of Donald and Kathryn (Severns) McFall.
Donna met her husband, Tony, and later they were married December, 1975. Together they raised two children, son Troy and daughter Tonya, both of Champaign.
Donna is survived by her mother; her two children; four grandchildren, Tony and Layla (Troy); and Kathryn and Daniel (Tonya); and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her father and a sister.
Donna enjoyed animals, cleaning, word puzzles, game shows and planting flowers.
Memorial contributions may be sent to The American Cancer Society and the Champaign County Humane Society.
Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm, Champaign, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be offered online at www.HeathandVaughn.com.