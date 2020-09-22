Donna L. Benz Sep 22, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARGENTA — Donna L. Benz, 86, of Argenta died at 12:17 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020) at her daughter's home in DeWitt. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Calvert Funeral Home, 685 N. Main St., Argenta. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers