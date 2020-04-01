HOMER — Donna L. Jones, 85, of Homer passed away at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at University Rehab Center, Urbana.
She was born Donna L. Woodard on Aug. 16, 1934, to John and Ruby Manhart Woodard in Newton. Donna married Nolan K. Jones on March 22, 1952 in Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one brother and one sister.
Survivors included her son, Michael K. Jones (Jamie Carras) of Homer; daughters, Vicky Jones Smaardyk of Urbana and Cheryl Jones Gones (John W. III) of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Matthew J. Smaardyk (Misty), Kristin Smaardyk Beaird (Michael), Patrick J. Gones, Mark N. Gones (Denise) and Lucas W. Gones (Kylie); and great-grandchildren, Madisyn F. Gones, Lilienne K. Beaird, Alexander N.M. Beaird, Isaac W. Gones and Jacob M. Smaardyk.
Donna was a member of Homer New Life Church of Faith. She and her husband Nolan were married 67 years and residents of Homer for 56 years.
Donna was an active personality in the community and enjoyed attending local events and craft and music festivals. Family was a strong priority to her as she loved sharing and hosting traditions, i.e., holidays, camping, traveling and sporting events.
She was a die-hard Cubs fan. Bluegrass music was especially dear to her heart as she adored watching her son, Michael, singing and playing banjo with comrade musicians.
The family will post later this year as they plan a joint celebration of life for Donna and Nolan Jones (beloved Mema & Papa).