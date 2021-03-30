BURR RIDGE — Donna Marie Hinds, 89, of Burr Ridge, formerly of Kankakee, Champaign, Dixon Springs, Loveland, Colo., Columbus, Ga., Dothan, Ala., Centennial, Wyo., and Laramie, Wyo., died Sunday (March 28, 2021).
Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Dr. Frank Crossman Hinds; fond mother of Eric (Christine), Mark (Bobbie) and Matthew “Matt”; dear grandmother of Heather Hinds, Hilary (Ian) Abbott, Andrew Hinds and Alan Hinds; great-grandmother of Landon, Logan and Layton Hinds and Madeline Abbott; sister of Kenneth (Bunny) Fogel; and sister-in-law of John (Marianne) Hinds and the late Virginia Hinds.
Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st St., Brookfield, IL 60513. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Information at 708-485-2000 or hitzemanfuneral.com.
If you wish to send a sympathy card to the family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 W. 31st St., Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o Donna Hinds Family. We will gladly forward it on to the family.