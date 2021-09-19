CHAMPAIGN — Donna J. McIntyre, 77, of Champaign, formerly of Sidney, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at home.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1944, in Vermilion, the daughter of Wesley and Thelma (Evans) Golladay. She married Robert McIntyre on Sept. 15, 1962, in Urbana. Robert passed away on March 9, 2005.
Donna is survived by three sons, Timothy (Nguyet) McIntyre of Rantoul, Todd (Kimberly) McIntyre of Bondville and Terry (Tracy) McIntyre of Bondville; one daughter, Tonia Johnson of Champaign; nine grandchildren, Corey McIntyre, Dustin McIntyre, Brittany McIntyre, Brandie McIntyre, Jeffery Johnson Jr., Jacob McIntyre, Phillip McIntyre, Venus Sweetland and Derek Fuller; and two great-grandchildren, Mariah and Ashland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one brother, Tom Golladay.
Donna was the business owner of Donna’s Fabric, Wood & Crafts. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Donna enjoyed craft shows, sewing, traveling and NASCAR. She was especially a fan of Dale Earnhardt.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Hank Sanford will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.