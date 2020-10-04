CHAMPAIGN — Donna Dee McWethy, 76, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Feb. 1, 1944, in Dixon to Donald and Mildred (Geison) Bogott. Donna married Brice McWethy in 1990 in Champaign.
Donna is survived by her husband; her children, Don (Carmen) Discoe, Jonna (Ron) Tyler, and JoAnn (Rick) Nolley; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Jon Bogott and Randy Bogott.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved horse, Sky.
Donna enjoyed volunteering at her church, riding her horse and hanging out with her friends.
A graveside committal will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery in Milledgeville. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
Memorial donations may be made in Donna’s name to Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, 600 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.
Please join Donna’s family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.