URBANA — On Sunday (March 21, 2021), Donna Evelyn Watson Orr, loving wife, mother and grandmother to two children and four grandchildren, passed away at the age of 76.
Donna was born Dec. 19, 1944, in Chicago. Donna graduated from Urbana High School in 1964. Donna married Willard E. Orr on May 9, 1966. Willard shipped off to the Vietnam War shortly after they got married. Donna loved bowling, music and dancing. She loved to have a great time no matter where she was. Donna and Willard were married for 43 years until his passing on April 10, 2012.
Donna is survived by two children, Tracy L. Orr Stebbins of New Orleans and son Scott E. (Crystal) Orr in Tuscola. Donna loved traveling to New Orleans to watch the Mardi Gras events while hanging out with her granddaughters.
Donna enjoyed going to the dirt track with her grandsons, son and daughter-in-law. Donna was very proud of both of her children. Her daughter works as an executive assistant for an oil company in New Orleans, and her son runs his own trucking business. Her granddaughter, Nicole, will have her doctorate in audiology in June 2021, and Allie K. Stebbins was a great student in eighth grade and a wonderful dancer. Donna’s oldest grandson, Dalton Orr, has a computer design degree, and Holden Orr, who is in 10th grade, has a big interest in music.
To our dearest Mom, we feel honored and privileged to have been chosen to be your children. You have loved us unconditionally, and you were the best mother anyone could wish for. We will miss you daily and love you forever.
