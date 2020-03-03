MONTICELLO — Donna M. Rainey, 65, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Creekside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Indianapolis after fighting dementia and Alzheimer's for the past five years. She was in the presence of her loving daughter.
Surviving are two children, Jenni (Mark) Engel of Indianapolis, Ind., and Craig (Annie) Rainey of Cottage Grove, Minn.; two grandchildren, Emerson Engel (age 3) and Connor Rainey (age 2); sister, Janet (Larry) Zook of Covington, Ind.; and brother, Aaron (Reanna) Wildman of Champaign.
Donna was born in Monticello on Dec. 10, 1954. She grew up in Bement and lived the majority of her life in Monticello. Upon receiving her dementia diagnosis, she moved to Indianapolis to be close to her daughter.
There will be no public services. A small and private burial will be held in Bement with her family and closest friends in May 2020.
Donations can be made to a fund for her grandchildren. Please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/donna-rainey for more information.