WOODBURY, Minn. — Donna Rae Reynolds, 79, of Woodbury, Minn., and Gold Canyon, Ariz., loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and special-education teacher, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Donna grew up in Idaho, where she met her late husband, before ultimately settling in Hastings, Minn. Donna’s key interests included traveling and the many destinations she enjoyed with her late husband on their motorcycle or in their corvette and RV. She loved spending time with family, friends and pets as well as watching movies and being an active member in her community. She recently relocated to Arizona and enjoyed the warmer winter weather and connections with new friends.
It’s been a difficult last few years for her with the passing of her late husband and two children, but we have comfort they are at peace and together again.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Reynolds Sr.; parents, Edward Owen and Artella Hammer Smith; children, Gina (Fisher) Webster and Jeffrey Fisher; and grandson, Matthew Fisher.
Donna is survived by her son, David (Debra) Reynolds Jr.; five grandchildren, Jessica (William) Sherlin, Jade Canery, Nathan (Dawnie) Fisher, Ethan Reynolds and Tyler Reynolds; two great-grandchildren, Maddie Fisher and Isla LaBore; three sisters, Lela Smith, Tricia (Shawn) Murphy and Peggy (Harley) Miller; two brothers, Gandy (Linda) Gianchetta and Larry (Dee Dee) Gianchetta; and many nieces and nephews.
Inurnment will take place at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Arrangements were handled by Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury, Minn.