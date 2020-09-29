CHAMPAIGN — Donna W. Seybold, 69, of Champaign passed away at noon Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020) in her daughter’s home with loved ones by her side.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and graveside services will be held at a later date.
Donna was born on June 16, 1951, in Elkhart, Ind., to parents Eugene and June (Johnson) Williamson. Eugene preceded her in death.
On Aug. 18, 1973, Donna married James N. Seybold in Elkhart. He passed away April 20, 2001.
Donna is survived by her mother, June Williamson of Elkhartand; children, Michelle Malloch of Champaign and C.J. Seybold (Courtney) of Mansfield; sisters, DeeDee Smith (Don) of Elkhart and Linda Williamson (Ed Rockstein) of Columbia, Md.; and four grandchildren, Tanner and Addison Malloch and Riley McArtan and Morgan Seybold.
